JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $154,000 Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Civeo worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Civeo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Civeo by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,777 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,901 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 3.70. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

