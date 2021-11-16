JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 39.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 667,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 190,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 336.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,719,000 after buying an additional 470,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $13,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Canada Goose Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.