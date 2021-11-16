JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Lake Street Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,087,435. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $113.56 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

