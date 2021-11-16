JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 20,988.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maiden were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHLD. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Maiden by 2,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Maiden in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.33. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

