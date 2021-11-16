JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.38.

MT opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

