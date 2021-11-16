JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 5,580 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,580 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter valued at $221,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:TA opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

