JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 695 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 695 ($9.08). 103,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 284,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 702 ($9.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 103.57 and a current ratio of 103.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 684.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.22.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

