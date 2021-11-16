JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Raised by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 203,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 344,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 202,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 319,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 3,200,758 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

