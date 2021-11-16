Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaspien Holdings Inc. provides marketing solutions. It offers digital marketing, review generation, paid social campaigns, inventory management, supply chain support, brand control and creative services. Kaspien Holdings Inc., formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get Kaspien alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaspien from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50. Kaspien had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaspien will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.45% of Kaspien worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaspien (KSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.