KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the October 14th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €76.00 ($89.41) to €79.00 ($92.94) in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Shares of KBC Group stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $45.00. 16,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.68%.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

