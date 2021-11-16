KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €79.00 ($92.94) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of €76.00 ($89.41).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €74.00 ($87.06) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KBC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered KBC Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.69.

KBC Group stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 4.68%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

