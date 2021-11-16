Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Market Perform

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.
In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.
