Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) to Market Perform

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 319,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

