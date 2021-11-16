Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

KELTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.