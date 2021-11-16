KemPharm’s (KMPH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Shares of KMPH opened at $9.17 on Friday. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 37.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.