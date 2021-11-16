Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.55. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $150,064.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

