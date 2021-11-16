Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $61.87, but opened at $60.10. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 698 shares.

Specifically, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock valued at $7,806,410 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.84.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after buying an additional 15,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after buying an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

