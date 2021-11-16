Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,294,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,089,550,000 after acquiring an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,637,000 after acquiring an additional 612,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

