Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 907,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTRA. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $264,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,330. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

