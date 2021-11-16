Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

KTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,330. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

KTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis cut their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

