Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.
KTRA stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,330. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.
KTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis cut their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
