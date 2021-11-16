Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 197.9% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

KAII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,545. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

