Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

KNX opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,763 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,785 in the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

