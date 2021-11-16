Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bankshares

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics to a buy rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.26 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.52 million and a P/E ratio of 11.51.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 654,184 shares in the company, valued at C$3,434,466. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,900 shares of company stock worth $217,688.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.