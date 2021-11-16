Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

