Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 626.3% in October

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 626.3% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

