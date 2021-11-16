Komodo Trading 11.3% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $118.62 million and $3.73 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.00285131 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00102256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00140551 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001184 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,759,655 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

