Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $35.09 on Monday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

