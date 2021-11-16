KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.54 or 0.00037205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $126.15 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00224804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010450 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

