Kwmg LLC Buys 1,933 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.36% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,002 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at $318,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.42.

See Also: Trade Deficit

