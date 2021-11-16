Kwmg LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $193.01 and a 1-year high of $259.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.