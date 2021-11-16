Kwmg LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

