Kwmg LLC Purchases 654 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,660 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $994,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock worth $122,601,167 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $105.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $89.27. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

