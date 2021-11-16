Kwmg LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

NYSE:IBM opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.89 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

