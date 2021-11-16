Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 340.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $409.37. 8,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,167. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

