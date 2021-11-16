Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $744.40.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $38.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,052.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,924,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $889.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $738.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 327.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.09 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

