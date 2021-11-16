Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 105,188 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. 5,398,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

