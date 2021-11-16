Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.43. 188,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,929,561. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

