Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,908. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.