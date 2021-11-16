Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $69.37. 96,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

