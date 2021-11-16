Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HYT. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $81,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of HYT remained flat at $$12.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,869. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.