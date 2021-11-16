Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. 11,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,903. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

