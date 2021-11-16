Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 727.94 ($9.51) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 705.47. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 600.09 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave purchased 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

