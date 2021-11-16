Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ LABP traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,054. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landos Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LABP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.