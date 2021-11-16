Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ LABP traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,054. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landos Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 1,337.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
