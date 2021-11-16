Landshare Price Reaches $7.14 on Top Exchanges (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Landshare has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.14 or 0.00011798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landshare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00049052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00222974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010483 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. It launched on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,671 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,673 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.