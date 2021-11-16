Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock remained flat at $$34.12 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

