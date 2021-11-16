Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

LVTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

