Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 2,083.0% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

LEJU stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leju from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

