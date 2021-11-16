Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Now Covered by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Levitee Labs (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.86 price objective on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Building a Chain of Mental Health/Addiction Clinics & Pharmacies for the Burgeoning Psychedelic Sector – Initiating Coverage” and dated November 8, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Shares of Levitee Labs stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. Levitee Labs has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

