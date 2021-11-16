Levolution (LEVL) Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $48,861.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Levolution has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00049442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.39 or 0.00217460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Levolution Profile

LEVL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,419,810 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.