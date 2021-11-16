Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton (LON:WIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th.

LON WIN opened at GBX 370.15 ($4.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 371.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. Wincanton has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 470 ($6.14). The stock has a market cap of £460.84 million and a PE ratio of 11.25.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera acquired 4,000 shares of Wincanton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

