Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

